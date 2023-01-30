CDA to Shut Down 50% of Islamabad’s Street Lights to Save Electricity

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to turn off 50% of street lights on city roads as a part of a new energy conservation plan.

A CDA spokesperson clarified, however, that all street lights in residential areas will remain on for convenience at night. Although, lights on the main roads will function at half capacity, warranting vigilance and care from motorists.

CDA is making efforts to ensure the success of the new energy conservation campaign. The department has requested that the capital city’s residents refrain from wasting electricity in their homes to conserve as much energy as possible.

New Bus Services and Discounts

Last week, CDA announced its plan to introduce two new bus services in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, namely, the Purple Line and the Silver Line.

The CDA Chairman’s office told the media that the Purple Line will operate on IJP Road while the Silver Line will operate from Taramri. The Blue Line bus service will be extended to Rawat to facilitate commuters in that area.

The government also decided to offer discounts to students and the elderly on Metro Feeder Route buses. A meeting under the chairmanship of Captain (retd) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal — new Chairman of CDA — decided that students and people above 60 years of age will be given a 50% discount on the feeder route buses.

Currently, the Feeder Route buses are divided into three fleets, namely:

Blue Line — Travels from Koral Chowk to PIMS via Islamabad Highway

Green Line — Travels from Bhara Kahu to PIMS via Srinagar Highway

Orange Line — Travels from Excise Department to Islamabad International Airport (IIA)

Soon, these discounts will extend to the new bus service as well.