Mickey Arthur’s Imminent Appointment as ‘Online’ Head Coach Baffles Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistani captain, Shahid Afridi, is unhappy with the appointment of Mickey Arthur as the ‘online’ coach of the Pakistani cricket team.

ALSO READ No Pakistani Player Included in First XI of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Reacting to reports of Mickey Arthur’s appointment as the online head coach of the Pakistan national team, Shahid Afridi declared it a bizarre decision. He argued that there are enough coaching options within the country and that the team does not need a foreign coach, especially one who is not physically present in Pakistan.

He further said that coaching is mainly the management of players and the proper utilization of players which does not necessarily require a foreign head coach.

The former chief selector said, “I don’t understand the concept of online coaching and I don’t know why there’s a need for an overseas head coach only. Coaching is all about man management and we have coaches in Pakistan who can lead the team.”

Mickey Arthur, who is currently occupied with his commitment to the English County Club, Derbyshire, will be serving as Pakistan’s first-ever online head coach. The decision was made after the former Champions Trophy-winning coach refused to join the Pakistan camp as a full-time head coach. Mickey Arthur will now assist the team virtually while he is expected to join the team physically later in the year.