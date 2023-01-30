Alex Hales Can’t Wait to Play in Front of Islamabad United’s Home Crowd

With another exciting season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on the horizon, English opener Alex Hales is eager to witness the home crowd of Rawalpindi as Islamabad United comes back home.

English cricketer Alex Hales will once again be donning the Islamabad United jersey in the upcoming PSL. Hales has a strong bond with Islamabad United, having played for them in five seasons of the seven PSL seasons.

While talking about his experience and bond with Islamabad United, Hales revealed that he made himself available for the playoffs last year as a result of the team’s support during a challenging time. He also said that he is excited to play on one of the top batting pitches in Rawalpindi and to experience the electrifying home crowd.

The first time I came to play PSL in Pakistan was with Islamabad United. This is my 5th season with the franchise. Everyone talks about how we operate like a family and how everyone looks after each other. Last season, the franchise stood by me in a tough situation and respected my decision hence I had no qualms about returning for the playoff games.

The English opener also told that he managed to play in the league this year despite a busy schedule only because of Islamabad United. Hales shared his eagerness for the league and for playing in Rawalpindi, which is set to be the team’s home ground this season.

He said, “This year as well, I have made myself available because I love this team and the free brand of cricket we play at Islamabad United. The thing that excites me the most is playing in Rawalpindi this year. I got an opportunity to play a few matches at the venue, it is one of the best batting pitches. So I am looking forward to it. Want to experience Islamabad’s home crowd as well, I have heard they are absolutely electric.”

The eighth edition of the PSL is set to begin on 13th February while Islamabad United will play their home game at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 3rd March against Karachi Kings.

