Shoaib Malik Says He Has Better Fitness Than 25-Year-Old Cricketers

Veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik has clarified once again that he has no plans to retire from professional cricket because he is fit and capable of playing further.

While speaking to the media in Bangladesh, Shoaib Malik stated that, despite being the oldest cricketer on the team, his fitness and determination allow him to continue.

Malik, who is currently playing in BPL, added that he has been working on his fitness and that his fitness level is comparable to that of the 25-year-old cricketer.

In response to a question about continuing his career at the age of 40, Malik explained that as long as he is enjoying his cricket on the field, the hunger will be there.

“I would retire from cricket once and for all but right now, my process and thoughts are not there, and at this moment, I am enjoying my cricket wherever I get an opportunity,” he said.

The Sialkot-born cricketer further added that while he has announced his retirement from ODI and Test cricket, he is still available in the shortest format of cricket.

Malik, who will play for Karachi Kings in the upcoming edition of PSL, vowed that he will do his best to perform in T20 cricket wherever he gets the chance.

It is worth noting that Malik has played 498 T20 matches and scored 12,274 runs at an average of 36.20 and a strike rate of 127.44 while also taking 162 wickets.