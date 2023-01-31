Coronavirus Contaminated Water Found in Toilets of International Flights

Following the detection of Coronavirus in used water, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) will maintain strict monitoring of international flights arriving from abroad.

As per media reports, Coronavirus has been confirmed in the wastewater on international flights, prompting the decision to conduct full checking and monitoring of international flights.

In a letter issued by the National Institute of Health(NIH), the PCAA has been directed to collect water samples from international flights landing at each airport in the country.

NIH has also directed the aviation authority to establish a regular system for collecting water samples and ensuring that each drop of water is virus-free.

According to the NIH data, the country has reported 15 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 1,576,294.

A total of 3,066 corona tests were performed in the last 24 hours. Thus, the rate of coronavirus positivity in 24 hours was 0.49%.

Moreover, during this period, no patient died due to the coronavirus, while the condition of 11 patients is critical.