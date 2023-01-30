Islamabad to Finally Get First State-Of-The-Art Cancer Hospital

The federal government plans to launch Islamabad’s first cutting-edge cancer treatment facility in PIMS by 2025. Over the years, however, the original PC-I cost of the project, Rs. 1.998 billion, has increased by over 70% to Rs. 3.406 billion in the revised PC-I.

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives has provided the Central Development Working Group with the working paper.

On December 13, 2018, the decision to establish the hospital was made at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a part of health reforms in Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The PC-I was reportedly received by PD&SI on January 24, 2023. It has been proposed that the project be funded through the PSDP. The project deadline is two and a half years (2 years and 5 months).

According to the official documents, the hospital will diagnose and treat various types of cancers at an early stage. It will be a full-fledged cancer hospital that provides free care to low-income cancer patients.

The facility will cater to an estimated 7,000 patients per year in phase-I, with that number rising to 16,000 over the next 5 to 10 years.