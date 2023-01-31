First Batch of Students Gets Degrees From World’s First AI Graduate University

Abu Dhabi’s first student batch has successfully graduated from the world’s 1st graduate research university in AI, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

Around 8 Emiratis were among the 52 students from 24 different countries who received postgraduate degrees in computer vision and machine learning.

ALSO READ Dubai Police Warns Against Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Emiratis represented the highest number in the passing batch, with India in 2nd, followed by Jordan, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Nigeria, Russia, Canada, and Egypt.

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the UAE and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBZUAI, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, congratulated the 1st graduating batch and stated that this career path will change the direction of humanity.

ALSO READ Registrations for National Freelance Training Program Are Now Open

MBZUAI was founded in 2019 and is named after Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. The university offers Master’s and Ph.D. programs in AI and related fields and aims to advance AI research and education globally.