Dubai Police Warns Against Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Dubai Police has issued an advisory warning about the dangers of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. In a video statement, the police referred to CO as a “silent killer” due to being colorless and odorless, making it hard to trace.

CO is mostly found in emissions from cars, small engines, stoves, fireplaces, and other appliances. When CO accumulates indoors, it can be hazardous. To avoid CO poisoning, residents are advised to ensure proper ventilation in closed spaces, use locally certified heating and cooling appliances, and install a CO alarm in their homes.

ALSO READ No Action Against Illegal Encroachments in Rawalpindi Angers Public: Report

Raising awareness of the ‘silent killer’ this winter.. Here are a few safety tips to keep yourself and those around you safe#YourSecurityOurHappiness#SmartSecureTogether#DPAwareness pic.twitter.com/YmbzDDLx8w — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) January 29, 2023

People should also avoid using coal burners or other fuel-burning appliances indoors. Meanwhile, motorists are advised not to stay in an idle vehicle parked in an enclosed building for too long.

CO poisoning symptoms include headaches, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

In recent years, there have been several incidents of CO poisoning in Dubai. In 2020, two domestic workers died due to inhaling CO fumes after they left a charcoal burner turned on overnight to heat the room.

ALSO READ Google to Unveil a Powerful ChatGPT Rival in May

In 2022, an Asian woman and her dog were poisoned to death by CO emitted by an electric generator in the Bur Dubai area.

Every year, over 50,000 people visit emergency departments and over 4,000 are hospitalized in the United States (US) owing to CO poisoning, with over 400 deaths documented due to unintentional poisoning.

Dubai Police encourages residents to take the necessary precautions to avoid CO poisoning and stay safe.