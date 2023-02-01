Haval’s Price Hike Makes Other Cars Look Cheap

Following the industrywide trend, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has increased Haval H6 prices. Following a price increase of over Rs. 1.2 million, the company’s cheapest vehicle is now priced at over Rs. 8.4 million.

Effective immediately, the following are the new prices:

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Haval H6 1.5T FWD 7,425,000 8,449,000 1,024,000 Haval H6 2.0T AWD 8,499,000 9,649,000 1,150,000 Haval H6 1.5T PHEV 9,749,000 10,995,000 1,246,000

As a result of the recent rise in the dollar’s value, car prices have become a horror show. Automakers blame the government for stalled operations, primarily due to the non-approval of letters of credit required to import automobiles and parts.

Due to an inventory shortage, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has again halted production for two weeks. On February 15, the company will resume operations with a single shift.

The downturn in the auto industry is causing problems for consumers and automakers, who are forced to reduce production and resources to deal with the situation.