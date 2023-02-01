Lahore is Getting 9 Major Model Roads Soon

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will convert nine of the provincial capital’s major thoroughfares into model roads.

In the LDA committee’s first meeting, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the committee to prioritize environmental reforms in Lahore. The meeting took place yesterday under LDA Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan.

ALSO READ Peugeot 2008 Gets a Massive Price Hike

In the first phase, the main boulevard in Allama Iqbal Town and Johar Town G-1 Road will be upgraded.

According to an official statement, the department will remove encroachments on parking areas along these roads. In addition, it will strictly enforce building regulations across the city.

It will also take action against traffic congestion, improper parking, and road encroachment. The primary objective of model roads is to reduce air pollution by resolving traffic and parking issues, the statement added.

Elevated Expressway Delay

According to a media report, the elevated motorway project to alleviate Lahore’s traffic congestion has been incorporated into the Master Plan 2050.

Because the estimated cost of the project has increased to Rs. 85 billion, the provincial finance department will need approval from the federal government in order to proceed.

The cost of the project has increased by Rs. 54 billion due to delays in its commencement. As part of a project planned several years ago, an elevated track will be constructed from the Home Economics College in Gulberg over a stream, bypassing Shadman, Samanabad, Ferozepur Road, and Gulshan Ravi to end at the highway.

The expected duration of the project was 15 months. However, due to the lengthy delay, construction costs have skyrocketed.