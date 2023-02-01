You Can Still Buy These Bikes for Under Rs. 200,000

With car prices, fuel prices, and general inflation at an all-time high, owning a car or using it daily has become impractical for many. The recent currency devaluation has also made several bikes unobtainable for a vast majority.
Fortunately, there are some bikes that can be had for under Rs. 200,000. While that is no small amount, rampant inflation has rendered all of these bikes “cheap”, compared to some mainstream bikes.
With that said, the following is a list of bikes that you can still buy for under Rs. 200,000:
Honda Atlas
Despite numerous price hikes, Atlas Honda remains the only mainstream automaker with bikes cheaper than Rs. 200,000. The list of Honda bikes under the said price is as follows:
|Models
|Price (Rs.)
|CD 70
|128,900
|CD 70 Dream
|137,900
|Pridor
|170,900
|CG 125
|194,900
United Motor
Other than Honda, only Chinese bike manufacturers can boast the below Rs. 200,000 bike lineup. One such bike maker is United Motors. The list of United Motorbikes that cost less than the said amount is as follows:
|Models
|Price (Rs.)
|US 70
|87,500
|US 100
|92,000
|US 70 w/ Alloy Wheels
|92,500
|US 100 w/ Alloy Wheels
|97,500
|US 125
|133,500
Road Prince
Road Prince has also garnered popularity among bike enthusiasts thanks to the launch of Wego and Robinson 150cc bikes. Although those bikes are expensive, there are other bikes in Road Prince’s lineup that are much cheaper. The list of those bikes is as follows:
|Models
|Price (Rs.)
|70cc
|86,500-96,500
|110cc
|94,500
|100cc
|91,000
|125cc
|130,500
Hi-Speed
Like Road Prince, Hi-Speed is another Chinese bike maker in Pakistan with a considerable customer base. Its most popular bike is the Infinity SR 150 due to its Cafe Racer-like styling. Although that bike is not on this list, there are other Hi-Speed bikes that can be had for under Rs. 200,000:
|Models
|Price (Rs.)
|SR 70
|86,800
|Alpha 100
|193,500
|SR 125
|135,000
Super Power
Super Power has a large lineup of bikes. However, most of the bikes are variations of a single model. Also, most of its bikes are under the aforementioned price tag. The prices are as follows
|Models
|Price (Rs.)
|SP 70
|95,400-102,400
|SP 70 Deluxe
|115,400
|Cheetah 110
|194,500
|SP 125
|133,000
Unique
The list of Unique bikes under Rs. 200,000 is as follows:
|Models
|Price (Rs.)
|UD 70
|95,000
|UD 100
|105,000
|UD 125
|135,000
Metro
The list of Metro bikes under Rs. 200,000 is as follows:
|Models
|Price (Rs.)
|MR 70
|90,500-104,500
|MR 70 Dabang
|100,000
|MR 100
|100,000
Tez Raftar
Tez Raftar has only one bike listed for sale on the internet. Its price is as follows:
|Models
|Price (Rs.)
|PS 70
|88,500
Super Star
Super Star also has only one bike listed for sale on the internet. Its price is as follows:
|Models
|Price (Rs.)
|SS 70
|95,000