You Can Still Buy These Bikes for Under Rs. 200,000

With car prices, fuel prices, and general inflation at an all-time high, owning a car or using it daily has become impractical for many. The recent currency devaluation has also made several bikes unobtainable for a vast majority.

Fortunately, there are some bikes that can be had for under Rs. 200,000. While that is no small amount, rampant inflation has rendered all of these bikes “cheap”, compared to some mainstream bikes.

With that said, the following is a list of bikes that you can still buy for under Rs. 200,000:

Honda Atlas

Despite numerous price hikes, Atlas Honda remains the only mainstream automaker with bikes cheaper than Rs. 200,000. The list of Honda bikes under the said price is as follows:

Models Price (Rs.) CD 70 128,900 CD 70 Dream 137,900 Pridor 170,900 CG 125 194,900

United Motor

Other than Honda, only Chinese bike manufacturers can boast the below Rs. 200,000 bike lineup. One such bike maker is United Motors. The list of United Motorbikes that cost less than the said amount is as follows:

Models Price (Rs.) US 70 87,500 US 100 92,000 US 70 w/ Alloy Wheels 92,500 US 100 w/ Alloy Wheels 97,500 US 125 133,500

Road Prince

Road Prince has also garnered popularity among bike enthusiasts thanks to the launch of Wego and Robinson 150cc bikes. Although those bikes are expensive, there are other bikes in Road Prince’s lineup that are much cheaper. The list of those bikes is as follows:

Models Price (Rs.) 70cc 86,500-96,500 110cc 94,500 100cc 91,000 125cc 130,500

Hi-Speed

Like Road Prince, Hi-Speed is another Chinese bike maker in Pakistan with a considerable customer base. Its most popular bike is the Infinity SR 150 due to its Cafe Racer-like styling. Although that bike is not on this list, there are other Hi-Speed bikes that can be had for under Rs. 200,000:

Models Price (Rs.) SR 70 86,800 Alpha 100 193,500 SR 125 135,000

Super Power

Super Power has a large lineup of bikes. However, most of the bikes are variations of a single model. Also, most of its bikes are under the aforementioned price tag. The prices are as follows

Models Price (Rs.) SP 70 95,400-102,400 SP 70 Deluxe 115,400 Cheetah 110 194,500 SP 125 133,000

Unique

The list of Unique bikes under Rs. 200,000 is as follows:

Models Price (Rs.) UD 70 95,000 UD 100 105,000 UD 125 135,000

Metro

The list of Metro bikes under Rs. 200,000 is as follows:

Models Price (Rs.) MR 70 90,500-104,500 MR 70 Dabang 100,000 MR 100 100,000

Tez Raftar

Tez Raftar has only one bike listed for sale on the internet. Its price is as follows:

Models Price (Rs.) PS 70 88,500

Super Star

Super Star also has only one bike listed for sale on the internet. Its price is as follows: