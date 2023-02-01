Pakistan Defeats Palestine to Win West Asia Baseball Cup 2023

Pakistan defeated Palestine in the final to win the West Asia Baseball Cup 2023 earlier today in Islamabad.

Pakistan claimed victory in the West Asia Baseball Cup 2023 after beating Palestine in the tournament final held in Islamabad. The 11-3 victory not only marked a triumph for Pakistan but also secured their qualification for the Asian Baseball Championship in Taiwan and the Asian Games.

Palestine, being the finalist, has also qualified for the Asian Baseball Championship which will serve as a qualifying event for the upcoming Baseball World Cup.

Pakistani pitchers Amjad Hussain and Zohaib were the stars of the final with their impressive performance on the field paving the path for Pakistan to become champions.

CONGRATULATIONS: PAKISTAN THE NEW WEST ASIA CUP baseball Champ. Team Palestine wins the hearts of the people with their outstanding display. Pakistani pitcher’s AMJAD and ZOHAIB made too difficult for Palestine players. Thanks for the global exposure by ⁦@BaseballUnited⁩ pic.twitter.com/cS2rhWV32a — Pakistan Federation Baseball 🇵🇰⚾️ (@pakbaseball) February 1, 2023

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, graced the event as the chief guest, while the President of the Pakistan Federation Baseball, Syed Fakhar Shah, was also in attendance.

The tournament staged in Islamabad saw participation from seven teams, including Pakistan, Palestine, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal. Pakistan and Palestine qualified for the finals after winning their semi-final matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively.