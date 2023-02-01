Peshawar Zalmi Appoints Kamran Akmal as Interim Head Coach

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, has named wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal as head coach for the exhibition match against Quetta Gladiators.

The right-handed batter has not been selected by any PSL franchise for the upcoming eighth edition. He was part of the Zalmi squad since the inception of the franchise league.

Last week, star Pakistani pacer, Wahab Riaz revealed in an interview that the Zalmi management was keen to appoint Kamran Akmal as a coach for this year’s edition.

Last month, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to hold an exhibition match in Quetta to honor Kashmir Day instead of making the city one of the official venues for this year’s PSL.

The exhibition match is scheduled to take place on February 5 at Bugti Stadium. It will be the first time in the eight-year history of PSL that Balochistan will host a match.

Yesterday, both franchises revealed the names of available players while the cricket board has also confirmed that the match will be aired live on PTV Sports.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore-born cricketer played for the Men in Yellow from 2016 to 2022 and is the second-highest scorer in PSL with 1,972 runs in 74 innings.