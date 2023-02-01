Video of Naseem Shah Making Fun of Azam Khan Goes Viral

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 1, 2023 | 4:39 pm

Pakistan pacer, Naseem Shah was spotted making fun of his fellow countryman, Azam Khan during the match between Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians in the ongoing season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The video of the incident viral on social media as the cricketing fraternity was left unimpressed with Naseem’s actions. Naseem was seen mocking Azam Khan’s weight, and while the lighthearted joke was made in a fun way, the social media users did not take lightly to fat-shaming.

Earlier in the video, Naseem tried to stop Azam as he was arriving at the crease but Azam pushed him away while passing a smile. Naseem then went on to emulate Azam’s walking style while spreading his arms out, with Azam unaware of his actions.

Cricket fans stormed to social media to point out Naseem’s insensitive joke and advised him to not display such actions on the field as it brings the game into disrepute.

While the fans were not happy about the incident, the two players share a good camaraderie and there were no qualms from both of them. Such types of incidents are pretty common in team sports and the environment within the current Pakistan setup has been as good as ever.

Both players will be seen in action in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Naseem will represent Quetta Gladiators while Azam will be seen donning the red jersey of Islamabad United.

