Video of Naseem Shah Making Fun of Azam Khan Goes Viral

Pakistan pacer, Naseem Shah was spotted making fun of his fellow countryman, Azam Khan during the match between Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians in the ongoing season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The video of the incident viral on social media as the cricketing fraternity was left unimpressed with Naseem’s actions. Naseem was seen mocking Azam Khan’s weight, and while the lighthearted joke was made in a fun way, the social media users did not take lightly to fat-shaming.

Earlier in the video, Naseem tried to stop Azam as he was arriving at the crease but Azam pushed him away while passing a smile. Naseem then went on to emulate Azam’s walking style while spreading his arms out, with Azam unaware of his actions.

Cricket fans stormed to social media to point out Naseem’s insensitive joke and advised him to not display such actions on the field as it brings the game into disrepute.

Check out the video here:

Naseem Shah teasing Azam Khan at the Bangladesh Premier League #BPL2023 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/IsJgBLcE0i — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 31, 2023

Here are some of the best replies to the tweet:

Shameful to do it publicaly First you heated moment by words Then just to show publicaly you hugged him Until that it was ok but then you body shamed him by action behind him Those saying that it was a joke of two friends then he should have done infront of it 😩😠 @iNaseemShah https://t.co/7mSitTR19t — Ahmad Arslan 🇵🇰 (@AhmadArslan67) February 1, 2023

Something to laugh about , it's disgusting actually, body shaming 🚩 — AyeshaArif (@AyeshaA76184532) January 31, 2023

Quite disrespectful imo — Uzair (@uzairsayied) January 31, 2023

i’m really sorry but this isnt funny at all! https://t.co/ioNfZLiuOE — momina. (@theobsessedbear) January 31, 2023

While the fans were not happy about the incident, the two players share a good camaraderie and there were no qualms from both of them. Such types of incidents are pretty common in team sports and the environment within the current Pakistan setup has been as good as ever.

Both players will be seen in action in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Naseem will represent Quetta Gladiators while Azam will be seen donning the red jersey of Islamabad United.

