PMDC Employees to Finally Get Pensions

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Abdul Qadir Patel, has ordered the reinstatement of pensions of retired employees of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) following the implementation of the PMDC Act.

Previously, PMDC was replaced by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) during PTI’s term in 2020 and retired workers stopped getting pensions, leading to widespread protests and legal battles. Recently, Senate and National Assembly have passed bills to abolish PMC and restore PMDC.

ALSO READ ChatGPT Creator Makes a Free ChatGPT Breaking Tool

Speaking about the development, Health Minister stated that his party ensures the protection of workers’ rights and will keep doing so. However, Health Minister hasn’t given any date for the pension resumption.

Pensioners have lauded government’s move and praised the Health Minister for his intervention in resolving their long-standing issue.

ALSO READ Iran Threatens Pakistan With $18 Billion Fine For Not Completing Gas Pipeline

The revival of pensions will benefit retired workers during this surging inflation, as the Pakistani rupee just fell below 268 against the US dollar. Utility stores, on the other hand, have also announced price hikes on dozens of products, including spices, salt, pickles, shoe polish, toothpaste, and packaged milk.