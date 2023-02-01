Qalandars Vs. Kings: Aqib Javed Says There’s No Comparison Between Shaheen and Amir

Former Pakistani pacer, Aaqib Javed believes Lahore Qalandars have a stronger pace unit than Karachi in the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While speaking in the digital show organized by the Qalandars, Aaqib Javed stated that the Karachi Kings’ bowling unit is not even close to that of the Lahore Qalandars.

Comparing the bowling units of both sides, Aaqib said that there is no match between Shaheen and Amir, Haris Rauf and Mir Hamza, and Zaman Khan, and Aamir Yamin.

The Lahore Qalandars’ head coach further added that one thing that gives Karachi Kings an advantage over the Qalandars is their strong spin bowling.

In response to a question about the rivalry between the two sides, Aaqib stated that he does not think it will continue after Babar Azam’s departure.

The former pacer went on to say that fans are now looking forward to the Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi games because of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi.

“Fans enjoy Babar vs Shaheen, and so do I. As Babar will now play for Peshawar, I think our competition against them will also create hype,” Aaqib said.

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will face each other on February 19 in the first leg in Multan, with the second match taking place on March 12 in Lahore.