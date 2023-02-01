Sharjah Records 88% Rise in Productivity With a 3-Day Weekend

UAE’s 3-day weekend plan has proved to be a success, as reports indicate that employees’ productivity increased by a massive 88% with fewer sick leaves being taken.

Although the change has only been implemented in Sharjah’s public institutions, it’s expected to spread to other cities soon.

Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, led a meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) on Tuesday to examine the success of the 3-day weekend.

During the meeting, it was also revealed that positive communication among employees grew by a whopping 81%, delivering e-government services outside of working hours climbed by 61%, attendance improved by 74%, creativity increased by 76%, and sick leaves decreased by 46%.

There was a 90% improvement in job satisfaction and performance, as well as a 91% increase in overall happiness. 87% of workers reported a positive effect on their mental health, 84% felt a better balance between work and family life, 96% experienced an increase in the enjoyment of the weekend, 70% increased their participation in social events, and 62% got more time for exercise and hobbies.

The new working hours required public sector employees to work from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM, around 90 minutes longer than before, from Monday-Thursday.