Teacher Breaks Student’s Arm For Not Completing Homework

In another incident of corporal punishment, a teacher at a private school in Karachi severely punished a student for failing to complete his homework.

According to details, the incident occurred at Al-Sahar School in Korangi No.3, Karachi, when a 7th-class student was beaten severely, resulting in a broken arm.

The 13-year-old identified as Rafay has accused his teacher of beating him with a stick, leaving him with a broken arm in two places.

The school’s principal called Rafay’s father Rizwan immediately to inform him of the incident but asked him to remain silent and not tell anyone about it.

However, it is reported that Rizwan decided to take legal action against the teacher and filed a complaint with the Korangi police station.

In his statement to the police, Rizwan said that when he tried to contact the principal to inquire about the incident, she ignored him and told him to do whatever he wants.

Rizwan also stated that the principal’s behavior has raised his concerns to ensure the safety of his two other children, who also attend the same school.

Rizwan also decided to remove his children from the school, afraid they will be subjected to similar treatment at a time when the academic year is coming to an end.