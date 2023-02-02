English Superstar Withdraws From PSL

Star England all-rounder, Moeen Ali will not participate in the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which is set to start on February 13.

According to media reports, the left-handed batter has decided to focus on preparations and play for the national team in the white-ball series against Bangladesh.

Jos Buttler-led England is scheduled to visit Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series starting on March 01. They will also play the same number of T20I matches.

The two-time champions, Islamabad United had picked the 35-year-old all-rounder in the supplementary category for the upcoming edition of PSL.

It will be a huge blow for the Shadab Khan-led side as they have already picked Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills as partial replacements for Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Alex Hales.

PCB held a replacement draft ceremony last month at the request of all franchises to replace players whose availability was in doubt due to national commitments.

Karachi Kings had picked Faisal Akram as a partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi while Lahore Qalandars had picked Shane Dadswell as a replacement for Harry Brook and Kusal Mendis for Jordan Cox.

Multan Sultans had also picked Wayne Parnell as a partial/full replacement for Adil Rashid while Izharulhaq Naveed was a partial replacement for David Miller.

Peshawar Zalmi have picked one replacement with Richard Gleeson partially available in place of Rovman Powell.

Gladiators have selected Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks, and Nuwan Thushara as partial replacements for Odean Smith, Jason Roy, and Naveen ul Haq.