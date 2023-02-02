Babar Azam Officially Receives ICC Awards and Team Caps

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam officially received his ICC Awards from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi on Wednesday.

The awards, which recognized Babar’s outstanding performances in 2022, included Best ODI Cricketer of 2022, Sir Garfield Sobers Best Cricketer of the Year, ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year Cap, and ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year Cap

Najam Sethi expressed his admiration for the cricketer and praised him for his consistent performances, which have brought recognition to the country.

Sethi also wished the captain well for the 2023 season and hoped that the team will have a successful run in the 2023 ODI World Cup under his leadership.

Soon after the ceremony, PCB took to its official Twitter account to share photos of Babar Azam receiving awards and caps from Najam Sethi in Lahore.

PCB Chairman and ICC Director Mr Najam Sethi presents Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award to Pakistan captain Babar Azam.#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/96ulFDhGi7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council also posted photos of Babar Azam holding both trophies and caps, on its official social media accounts.

The cricket authority also appreciated the 28-year-old cricketer’s outstanding performance across three formats in 2022.

🏆 Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

🏆 ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year

🧢 ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year

🧢 ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year Babar Azam had a stellar 2022 🌟 pic.twitter.com/jQHF0nAlIa — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore-born cricketer became the first Pakistani player to win the ODI Cricketer of the Year award two years in a row.

Babar Azam was the leading runs scorer across formats in the calendar year 2022, scoring 2,598 runs in 52 innings at an average of 54.12, including 17 fifties and eight centuries.