Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Sami and Yasir Hameed Named National Selectors

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the selection committees for the men’s national senior and U19 sides on Wednesday.

The selection committee for the national men’s senior side consists of Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Sami, and Yasir Hameed and is headed by Haroon Rashid.

Kamran Akmal chairs the selection committee for the national men’s U19 side and includes Tauseef Ahmed, Arshad Khan, Shahid Nazir, and Shoaib Khan.

Najam Sethi, chair of the PCB Management Committee, said, “These selection committees comprise individuals who have served Pakistan cricket for decades and understand the demands of the modern game. I am sure that their selections will be based on merit and help us attain the mission of taking Pakistan cricket to newer heights.”