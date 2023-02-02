Illegal SIM Activation Crackdown: PTA and FIA Conduct Successful Raid in Wah Cantt

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has carried out a successful raid, against the illegal activation of SIMs, at a franchisee of a mobile company in Wah Cantt.

During the raid, digital equipment including laptops, PCs, mobile phones, and SIM cards (both active and inactive) was confiscated. A total of four suspects were arrested. Earlier, PTA had filed a complaint with FIA after an abnormal SIM sale pattern was observed at the sale channel.

It is pertinent to mention that PTA has recently launched Multi Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS) in December 2022 and the raid is part of its efforts to proactively control the attempts being made to bypass the new system.

It is a testament to the PTA’s commitment and persistent efforts in curbing the illegal issuance of SIMs.