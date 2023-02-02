Pakistan Railways Increases Ticket Prices by 8%

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced higher fares in response to the recent increase in fuel prices. The ministry has raised fares by 8% with effect from yesterday. The new prices apply to all trains and classes, except Green Line.

A PR spokesman stated that the recent increase in diesel prices has burdened the department with over Rs. 10 million per day in fuel costs. This has prompted the government to increase fuel prices, he added.

Last week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced a Rs. 35 per liter increase in petrol and diesel prices, effective January 29 across Pakistan. The minister cited an 11% increase in the prices of petroleum products in the international market as the reason for the hike.

Following the latest round of price hikes, petrol now costs Rs. 249.80/liter while diesel costs Rs. 262.80/liter. This increase has shocked industries and the general public due to the consequential increase in the costs of numerous commodities, services, and industrial activity.