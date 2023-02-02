Punjab Food Authority Seizes Over 27,000 Dangerous Soft Drink Bottles

During a search on a plastic bottle-blowing operation in Gulshan Ravi, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 27,115 plastic containers of carbonated beverages made with non-food quality plastic particles.

PFA Director General (DG) Mudassir Riaz Malik revealed that the authority detained all machinery and filed a case against the owner for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

Counterfeit labels of several brand names had been applied to empty bottles that would be utilized for food items.

PFA initiated action against the factory for manufacturing non-food quality bottles, fraudulent labeling, and a lack of necessary records.

The DG went on to say that PFA’s operation against dangerous products is ongoing with the goal of controlling the illicit practice of non-food standard plastic bottle production and its usage in bottle goods.

ALSO READ Quetta-Karachi Buses to Have Speed Checkers After Dangerous Accidents

The usage of non-food grade bottles endangers the consumers, urging them to watch out for malpractices in their surroundings and contact PFA via the 1223 hotline number or its social media pages if they see any questionable food-related activity.