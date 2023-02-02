Shaheen Afridi Shares Experience of Captaining a Team Like Lahore Qalandars in PSL

Star Pakistani pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi has opened up about his experience in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and how he handled the additional burden of captaining Lahore Qalandars.

Talking about his captaincy in a podcast organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Afridi revealed that the most important aspect of leadership is dealing with pressure.

The left-arm pacer added that it is the responsibility of the captain to not only take care of players playing on the field but also to think for those sitting on the bench.

The 22-year-old added, “You have to carry every player in the team and treat everyone equally and as a match-winner, regardless of his seniority.”

In response to a question about how he runs the team, Shaheen stated that he must deal with pressure and make sound decisions because the entire team relies on him.

“It is also important to lead from the front and outperform myself every time I take the field as it will motivate my players to do well,” Shaheen added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheen Afridi is currently the PSL’s third-highest wicket-taker with 70 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 20.70.

Last year, Shaheen Afridi was named captain of the Qalandars, and he led the team to their first title by defeating Multan Sultans at their home ground.