Mickey Arthur’s Appointment a Slap on Pakistan’s Cricket System: Misbah

Former Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for appointing Mickey Arthur as an online head coach for the national team.

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Misbah said that the move is a slap on the entire cricket system of the country for failing to find a high-profile full-time coach.

“It is a shame that the best ones do not want to come, and we insist on having someone who is looking at Pakistan as a second option,” Misbah-ul-Haq said.

Blaming the cricket system, Misbah said that by disrespecting and discrediting its cricketers, the system has become weak enough to be exploited by anyone.

Misbah added that the current and former cricketers do not respect each other, which harms the credibility and value of cricket and gives the impression that they are incapable.

The former captain stated that it has now become common practice for cricketers to disrespect others on social media, which has created a negative impression among fans.

The 48-year-old also blasted PCB management, saying that it has always preferred and supported foreign coaches while disrespecting and discrediting locals.

“They are fond of having overseas coaches because they think locals can easily be politicized and are incapable,” the former head coach added.