Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out at PCB for Signaling Amir’s Return

Former Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akhtar has responded to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to allow Mohammad Amir to return to the national team.

While speaking in an interview, Shoaib Akhtar said that the cricket board should consider what Pakistan needs rather than signaling Amir’s return.

Akhtar added that despite Amir’s repeated claims that he has dedicated his life to cricket, the truth is that he has broken the law, for which he was punished.

Akhtar said that Amir’s performance was better until the 2017 Champions Trophy, and then there was little quality performance in the next 15 to 20 ODIs.

It is worth noting here that Amir announced his retirement in 2020, accusing the previous PCB management of deliberate neglect and mental torture.

Last month, the Najam Sethi-led management committee allowed him to start training at the National High-performance Center (NHPC) in Lahore.

Haroon Rasheed stated earlier this week that the committee may consider recalling Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir if they fit in with the current lineup.

In response to a question about Amir’s inclusion, the Chief Selector stated that his selection will be based solely on his performance and decision to take back retirement.

Last month, the PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi also said, “Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back.”