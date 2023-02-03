GCU Hyderabad is Launching HEC-Approved MPhil Programs

The Government College University Hyderabad has been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for its Master of Philosophy (MPhil) programs.

This marks a significant accomplishment for the university, which has successfully met all the criteria and standards set by the HEC. The NOC for MPhil programs attests to the high-quality education and research opportunities offered by the Government College University.

ALSO READ HEC Proposes Ban on New Universities During Economic Crisis

The official announcement of the NOC issuance was made by the HEC on its website and was also published in local newspapers, to ensure that students are well-informed about the approved universities for MPhil programs.

With the NOC in place, the Government College University is now authorized to commence its MPhil program and admit students for the upcoming academic session. The university spokesperson has indicated that the admission process for the MPhil program will be announced soon.