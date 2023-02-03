Google is Launching Its Own ChatGPT Competitor Soon

Google is set to challenge OpenAI’s AI-powered language processing model, ChatGPT, by allowing direct user interaction with its own advanced language models.

Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, recently spoke about the company’s strategy to take advantage of AI. He highlighted Google’s long-standing role in advancing technology, including its innovations in generative AI applications.

ALSO READ CDA Starts Demolishing Illegal Structures in Multiple Areas Across Islamabad

Google is set to launch its conversational AI, LaMDA, for direct user interaction in the coming months. To showcase the impact of AI on search and information interaction, Google has scheduled an event to be streamed on YouTube on 8 February. This event will offer a deeper understanding of the tech giant’s future plans for AI.

As LaMDA is set to make its debut for the masses, rumors have sparked that tech giant Microsoft may integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT with Bing Search and Teams. This has pushed Google to demonstrate its own powerful AI capabilities.

According to Sundar, the company will be taking a careful approach to the integration of AI into its offerings. It plans to launch features gradually, considering both the market’s readiness and potential societal reservations.

ALSO READ UAE Unveils Iftar Schedule for Ramadan 2023

Google’s decision to push forward in the AI arena is poised to have a significant impact on the future of this rapidly growing technology.