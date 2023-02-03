UAE Unveils Iftar Schedule for Ramadan 2023

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 3, 2023 | 3:19 pm

Ramadan is set to start on 23 March in United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Eid-ul-Fitr, the first day of Shawwal, will most probably fall on 21 April (Friday).

According to the details, people will be fasting for up to 14 hours each day in the Emirates, as the duration of the fast increases with each passing day.

ALSO READ

Below is the iftar schedule for the upcoming Ramadan:

Day Time (local)
23 March 6:31 PM
24 March 6:32 PM
25 March 6:32 PM
26 March 6:33 PM
27 March 6:33 PM
28 March 6:33 PM
29 March 6:34 PM
30 March 6:34 PM
31 March 6:35 PM
1 April 6:35 PM
2 April 6:36 PM
3 April 6:36 PM
4 April 6:37 PM
5 April 6:37 PM
6 April 6:37 PM
7 April 6:38 PM
8 April 6:38 PM
9 April 6:39 PM
10 April 6:39 PM
11 April 6:40 PM
12 April 6:40 PM
13 April 6:41 PM
14 April 6:41 PM
15 April 6:41 PM
16 April 6:42 PM
17 April 6:42 PM
18 April 6:43 PM
19 April 6:43 PM
20 April 6:44 PM
21 April 6:44 PM

It is important to mention here that the final date of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr will be announced by the Moon-Sighting Committee. However, UAE Cabinet has already revealed a holiday schedule for the public and private sectors for this year.

Taking to Twitter, UAE Government announced the following holidays for this year:

Holiday Date
Eid-ul-Fitr 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal
Arafah Day 9 Zul Hajj
Eid-ul-Adha 10-12 Zul Hajj
Hijri New Year 21 July
Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday 29 September
National Day 2-3 September

 

Salman Ahmed

lens

Laiba Khan Shares Wins Netizens’ Approval With Photo Dump of Her Dubai Trip
Read more in lens

proproperty

Environmental Tribunal Fines CEO Multi-Gardens (B-17)
Read more in proproperty
close
>