UAE Unveils Iftar Schedule for Ramadan 2023

Ramadan is set to start on 23 March in United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Eid-ul-Fitr, the first day of Shawwal, will most probably fall on 21 April (Friday).

According to the details, people will be fasting for up to 14 hours each day in the Emirates, as the duration of the fast increases with each passing day.

Below is the iftar schedule for the upcoming Ramadan:

Day Time (local) 23 March 6:31 PM 24 March 6:32 PM 25 March 6:32 PM 26 March 6:33 PM 27 March 6:33 PM 28 March 6:33 PM 29 March 6:34 PM 30 March 6:34 PM 31 March 6:35 PM 1 April 6:35 PM 2 April 6:36 PM 3 April 6:36 PM 4 April 6:37 PM 5 April 6:37 PM 6 April 6:37 PM 7 April 6:38 PM 8 April 6:38 PM 9 April 6:39 PM 10 April 6:39 PM 11 April 6:40 PM 12 April 6:40 PM 13 April 6:41 PM 14 April 6:41 PM 15 April 6:41 PM 16 April 6:42 PM 17 April 6:42 PM 18 April 6:43 PM 19 April 6:43 PM 20 April 6:44 PM 21 April 6:44 PM

It is important to mention here that the final date of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr will be announced by the Moon-Sighting Committee. However, UAE Cabinet has already revealed a holiday schedule for the public and private sectors for this year.

Taking to Twitter, UAE Government announced the following holidays for this year: