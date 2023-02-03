Peshawar BRT Beats 255 International Projects for Another Award

The World Resources Institute (WRI) awarded the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) a $25,000 prize as one of five finalists for the Prize for Cities Award. The award ceremony took place in New York, United States, where Fayyaz Ahmed Khan, CEO of TransPeshawar, was honored.

Sadaf Kamil, a spokesperson for TransPeshawar, highlighted that the WRI evaluated 260 projects from 175 cities and 65 countries for the award. Out of those, five finalists were selected from the pool of submissions, while 255 were discarded, based on an evaluation conducted by an international and multidisciplinary evaluation team.

The service received three major accolades last year, namely:

Gold Standard BRT Award

Sustainable Transport Award

Best Smart Ticketing Programme Award in 2022

While the Gold Standard BRT Award is limited to BRT Systems and the Sustainable Transport Award considers all types of urban mobility projects, the WRI Prize for Cities is not limited to transportation alone and considers all types of transformative projects in cities.

The spokesperson for TransPeshawar stated that the project’s impact extends beyond mobility and transportation. The service has a profound and lasting effect on enhancing economic activity and empowering women and vulnerable segments of society, she added.