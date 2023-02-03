Supreme Court Suspends VC and Registrar of Bahauddin Zakariya University

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has suspended the Vice-Chancellor (VC) and Registrar of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan in a fake admissions case.

According to details, the VC and Registrar were accused of colluding with law colleges affiliated with the BZU, giving fake admissions in LLB programs.

According to details, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard the case and directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to furnish a detailed report on the case at the next hearing. The hearing was adjourned for an indefinite time.

During the hearing, affected students informed the court that the affiliated colleges are not holding the final exams of the last semester of the 3-year LLB program.

Justice Ijaz assured the students that the apex court will also address this issue once the FIA submits its findings.

Last year in December, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had reportedly halted the admission process at Isra University due to the ongoing fake degrees case involving the university’s senior officials.

The decision applied to all admissions including medical colleges, in the principal seat in Hyderabad as well as Karachi and Islamabad till the resolution of the case.