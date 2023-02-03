Umar Akmal Says India Always Felt Like His Home Ground

Veteran Pakistani batter, Umar Akmal has shared his experience of playing international cricket in India, saying he felt like he was playing at home ground.

Speaking in an interview, the right-handed batter said that he has not played much cricket in India, but that wherever he played, he has had a great time.

ALSO READ PCB Asks Ramiz Raja to Apologize If He Wants to Commentate in PSL

Sharing his experience in India, Umar Akmal remarked, “The crowd in India respects both teams. Indian fans love Pakistani players and cheer for them too.”

While responding to a question regarding where he prefers to play cricket, the Lahore-born cricketer stated that he likes to play in Asia, particularly India.

When asked about playing in home conditions, he stated, “I haven’t played a big series in Pakistan yet and have only played in two T20Is in which I got out for zero.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned Umar Akmal for three years in 2020 after failing to report details of corrupt approaches made to him.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Shares Experience of Captaining a Team Like Lahore Qalandars in PSL

However, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) reduced his ban by six months in February 2021, allowing him to return to professional cricket earlier than expected.

The 32-year-old batter has been picked by Quetta Gladiators for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) scheduled to start on February 13.

Umar Akmal is also part of the Gladiators squad for the exhibition match against Peshawar Zalmi, which is set to take place on February 5 at Bugti Stadium.