PCB Asks Ramiz Raja to Apologize If He Wants to Commentate in PSL

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja has opened up about commentating in the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja stated that the newly appointed PCB management committee wanted him to apologize for his recent criticisms.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Shares Experience of Captaining a Team Like Lahore Qalandars in PSL

The former cricketer further added that he will never apologize to the Najam Sethi-led committee for considering his application for commentary in PSL.

“They want me to apologize to them first and give an application for commentary, then they will review it. Do you think I will do that? ” Ramiz added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government sacked Ramiz Raja as PCB Chairman last year in December and appointed Najam Sethi.

The move drew harsh criticism not only from Ramiz and the cricket fraternity but also from the public, who lashed out at the government for the unusual move.

ALSO READ Yasir Arafat Set to Become Pakistan’s Bowling Coach

Speaking in an interview, Ramiz Raja stated that the government should keep politics out of cricket because it will have a significant impact on the game.

Ramiz had said that removing a former Test cricketer from the PCB chairmanship solely to accommodate Najam Sethi was a highly disrespectful way of treating cricketers.

“I have played Test cricket, this is my field, and it hurts to see these people from outside cricket trying to act like a Messiah. I know that their motives are non-cricketing,” he said.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads