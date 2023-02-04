UAE Issues Red and Yellow Alerts as Fog Intensifies

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 4, 2023 | 1:52 pm

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced partly cloudy skies in northern and eastern areas of the country. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 29°C, with 24°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

However, temperatures are likely to dip as low as 18°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 5°C in mountainous regions today.

NCM has warned of severe fog, causing low visibility from 12:30 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday. Visibility in coastal and internal areas will be even worse.

Moreover, moderate to strong northwesterly winds are predicted at a speed of 15-40 km/h. Humidity is expected to be high overnight and during the morning. In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the humidity will range from 40-80%.

Meanwhile, sea conditions will remain turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, gradually becoming better by the afternoon.

