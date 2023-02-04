UAE Issues Red and Yellow Alerts as Fog Intensifies

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced partly cloudy skies in northern and eastern areas of the country. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 29°C, with 24°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
However, temperatures are likely to dip as low as 18°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 5°C in mountainous regions today.
#تنبيه #ضباب #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/nCFt0eYKZX
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) February 4, 2023
NCM has warned of severe fog, causing low visibility from 12:30 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday. Visibility in coastal and internal areas will be even worse.
Moreover, moderate to strong northwesterly winds are predicted at a speed of 15-40 km/h. Humidity is expected to be high overnight and during the morning. In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the humidity will range from 40-80%.
Meanwhile, sea conditions will remain turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, gradually becoming better by the afternoon.