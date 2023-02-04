PMD Predicts Light Rain and Snowfall in Upper Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather across the majority of the country. However, some regions in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) are expected to experience light rain and snowfall.

According to the latest weather prediction, a shallow westerly wave is affecting the upper regions of the country, resulting in cold and dry weather for most areas. Cloudy weather is expected in the upper regions of the country.

Met Office also warned of shallow fog in the plains of Punjab. Over the past 24 hours, the majority of the country has experienced cold and dry weather, with the upper regions experiencing extremely cold weather. In addition, rain has been reported in isolated areas of upper KP.

Temperatures will also most likely drop after rainfall. Citizens are advised to dress warmly, stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity, and watch out for hypothermia or frostbite symptoms.