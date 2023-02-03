CDA to Connect Margalla Avenue to Motorway

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) board has also approved the preliminary design of a 3.4-kilometer road in Sangjani that will connect the motorway to Margalla Avenue in Islamabad. An official notification stated that the project requires modifications to Islamabad’s master plan.

Of the total planned route length of 3.4 kilometers, 1.6 kilometers are located in Islamabad and 1.8 kilometers are located in Rawalpindi. The concept was conceived prior to the launch of the Ring Road Rawalpindi and Margalla Avenue Islamabad projects in 2021.

The long-awaited Margalla motorway is now open to traffic. The majority of the road’s northern section is complete and open to regular traffic.

Margalla Avenue is a 33-kilometer road in the Margalla Hills neighborhood of Islamabad. The road is an alternative to the Srinagar Highway that provides easy access to the N-5 National Highway from the tenth and eleventh sectors of Islamabad.