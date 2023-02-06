FIA Unearths Massive Irregularities by CDA Which Led to Horrific E-11 Flooding

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed massive irregularities in the approval of the Layout Plan (LOP) of a private housing society situated in E-11 by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

These irregularities resulted in the loss of two valuable lives on 28 July 2021 after a cloud burst caused a high flood in the Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing Society (PMCHS).

According to the official documents available with ProPakistani, the FIA has ascertained that Asadullah Faiz, CDA’s Director EM-II (Incharge of Sector E-11) back then, illegally approved the first LOP of the PMCHS in 2007. PMCHS was given 257 kanals against the 179 kanals it owned at that time. The CDA did not issue NOC to society. However, Asadullah Faiz revoked the LOP in 2008 when he was Director L&R (Incharge of Sector E-11).

In 2012, Aashiq Ali Ghauri, the then Director Housing Societies (now retired), intentionally approved the rectified LOP of the society. He approved 276 kanals while the society owned 181 kanals. NOC wasn’t issued to society back then. However, in 2016, Zafar Iqbal Zafar, Director Housing Societies back then, canceled the LOP.

Besides, the FIA has accused Abdul Aziz Qureshi, the then Member (P&D); Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, the then DG Planning, Liqauat Mohay-ud-Din Qadri, the then Project Manager, Jeddah Town (now retired), and Abdul Haq Birhoi, the then Director Housing Societies.

The FIA has also pointed out that the President of PMCHS, Shahid Yaqoob Chaudhry, illegally and with mala fide intentions presented rectified LOP before the accused officers, knowing the fact the society did not possess actual required land.

The LOP was also approved without the verification of the Hydrology Report of Consultant (being a Technical/Engineering document) from the concerned Design Wing/Structure Directorate. This act violated the ICT Zoning Regulations 1992 Clause 11.

The FIA has also determined that the nullah passing through Sectors D-12, E-12, and E-11 was up to 70 feet wide. However, President PMCHS reduced the nullah’s width to 18 feet in the rectified LOP. This act violated the ICT Zoning Regulations 1992 Clause 5 Sub Clause X.

This act also became the main cause of the high flood situation on 28 July 2021 in PMCHS Street No 2, leading to the loss of two precious lives.