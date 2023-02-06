Shahid Afridi Wants PSL in Kashmir, Pledges to Highlight Balochistan’s Hidden Talent

Former captain, Shahid Afridi, has said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should also hold Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

After the one-off exhibition match in Balochistan, Afridi told the media, “After Quetta, the PSL’s umbrella should be expanded to Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir.”

Yesterday, PCB hosted an exhibition match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at Bugti Stadium, which was the home side won by three runs after a closely fought battle.

Afridi, who was a part of the Zalmi, stated that it was a special day for him as well as for the people of Quetta, as this match brought a smile to their faces.

While giving credit to PCB, the provincial government, and security forces, the former all-rounder said that PSL matches should be held in all cities of the country.

The former captain also praised the people of Balochistan, saying that they are talented not only in cricket but also in sports such as boxing and football.

“These youngsters also need opportunities. I will try my best to highlight this city and its people,” Lala pledged.

Last month, the PCB Management Committee, led by Najam Sethi, announced that Quetta would be the fifth venue for the eighth edition of the PSL.

However, the cricket board then decided to abandon their previous plan and instead announced an exhibition match in Quetta to engage fans on Kashmir Day.

