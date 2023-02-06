PCB Yet Again Proves Why Its Afghanistan Cricket’s Best Friend

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in United Arab Emirates (UAE) in late March this year.

The series will take place in the window between the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the white-ball series against New Zealand.

ALSO READ Usman Wazir Set to Defend His WBO Youth World Title Against Thai Boxer

The final match of the marquee event is slated to take place on March 19 in Lahore while the New Zealand series will start on April 13 with the first T20I in Karachi.

The series between the neighboring countries will be played with the aim to compensate Afghanistan following Cricket Australia’s (CA) withdrawal from the series.

While making the announcement, PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi took to Twitter to say that the PCB has also expressed its support for the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) decision to grant Afghanistan an equal share of ACC revenues.

Pleased to announce PCB will play 3xT20s against Afghanistan in Sharjah end March to compensate Afghanistan following Australia’s pullout from bi lateral series against it. I also supported ACC decision to grant Afghanistan equal share of ACC revenues like BCCI, PCB, SLC & BCB. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) February 5, 2023

ALSO READ Pakistan to Adopt Different Selection Strategy for ODI World Cup

Last month, Cricket Australia withdrew from the ODI series against Afghanistan in response to the Taliban’s recent announcement of the ban on girls from entering educational institutions.

It was the second time in the last two years that the cricket authority in Australia canceled a bilateral series against Afghanistan due to the Taliban government.

Following the CA decision, the Afghanistan Cricket Board expressed willingness to host a three-match ODI series against Pakistan in the UAE.