Why Do Transgenders Face Discrimination Despite Being Equal Citizens in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, transgender people frequently experience discrimination and mistreatment. Transgender persons in Pakistan continue to experience widespread prejudice and violence despite some recent improvements, notably a Supreme Court decision in 2018 that acknowledged transgender people as equal citizens and mandated equal treatment for them.

Murder is one of the most extreme types of violence experienced by transgender people in Pakistan. According to reports, there have been numerous instances of transgender people being victims of murder. These murders frequently come with brutality and a lack of government effort to bring the culprits to justice.

Because of their gender identity, transgender people are frequently the targets of assaults that are motivated by transphobia and hate. Before being slain, the victims are frequently the targets of physical abuse and torture. These violent crimes violate not just the human rights of transgender people but also the rule of law and the constitutional safeguards granted to all Pakistani citizens.

Other difficulties that transgender people in Pakistan experience include social exclusion, economic marginalization, and a lack of access to healthcare and education. Since many of these problems are connected and exacerbate one another, transgender people find it challenging to have secure and satisfying lives.

When transgender people are unable to find employment, they frequently resort to begging or sex work as a means of subsistence. They are more likely to experience violence, especially sexual violence, as a result, and it is more challenging for them to get above poverty. Additionally, those who identify as transgender and live on the periphery of society are frequently targets of exploitation, such as forced labor and human trafficking.

Another key obstacle to the social and economic empowerment of transgender people in Pakistan is the lack of access to education. Because of a lack of resources or because of prejudice and discrimination from teachers and other pupils, many transgender youngsters are not permitted to attend school. This reduces their chances for a future and denies them the chance to get a high-quality education.

Healthcare is another significant issue for transgender people in Pakistan. When seeking medical attention, individuals frequently encounter stigma and discrimination, which can keep them from receiving the care they require. This is especially true for transgender people living with HIV/AIDS who may be hesitant to seek medical attention out of concern for prejudice.

The safety and well-being of all Pakistani citizens, including transgender people, must be guaranteed by the government. But up to this point, the government has mainly been ineffective in addressing the violence and discrimination experienced by transgender people. The continuing breaches of transgender people’s human rights in the nation are a result of a lack of political will and scarce resources devoted to solving these problems.

A variety of parties must collaborate in order to successfully solve the difficulties transgender people in Pakistan confront. This includes the executive branch, civil society groups, and the global community. The government must act to guarantee all citizens, including transgender people, equal protection under the law. This can be accomplished through upholding legislation that forbids discrimination and violence against transgender people, as well as by allocating funds to support their implementation.

The murder of transgender people in Pakistan is a serious, ongoing issue that needs immediate action. In order to address the underlying causes of violence and prejudice against transgender people and to ensure their protection and ability to lead safe and meaningful lives, the government, civil society, and the international community must collaborate. Then and only then can we hope to create a society that is fair and just for everyone.