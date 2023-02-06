Apple to Launch an Even More Expensive iPhone “Ultra” Next Year

Apple is considering introducing a new and pricier iPhone, known as “Ultra,” which would sit above the current iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, according to insider Mark Gurman.

The device, which could be released as part of the iPhone 16 lineup as early as 2024, is said to offer premium features and specifications.

In September, Gurman forecasted that the “Ultra” model could take the place of the Pro Max branding on this year’s iPhone 15. However, his latest speculation is that Apple intends to create a stronger, more expensive range of iPhones, potentially making the device costlier than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which begins at $1,099.

During last week’s earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted at the possibility of higher iPhone prices in the future. He stated that customers may be willing to pay more for a better product. He added:

The iPhone has become so integral into people’s lives. I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category.

The features that could accompany the “Ultra” device are currently a mystery. However, Gurman speculates that the device may feature enhanced camera capabilities, a more powerful chip, and possibly a larger screen.

It’s also possible that the design may shift to wireless charging and eliminate the charging port, bringing Apple one step closer to its envisioned wireless future.

As observed by Gurman, Apple has already incentivized consumers to upgrade by incorporating top-of-the-line features into its Pro and Pro Max models. In the previous year, Dynamic Island was made exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Gurman reports that Apple aims to further differentiate the tiers with the launch of the iPhone 15 this year.

There are already rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will come equipped with USB-C, and they may switch to haptic volume and power buttons instead of physical buttons.

Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the sole device to feature a periscope lens with improved optical zoom, further distinguishing the differences between each model.