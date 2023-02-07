2-Year Old Charged For Scamming Benazir Income Support Program

In yet another case of incompetence and neglect, Jackson police in Karachi wrongly listed a two-year-old kid as a suspect in an alleged scam involving the use of fake fingerprints to defraud the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The situation was uncovered when the child’s father, Fayaz Shah, appeared at the judicial magistrate’s office with the toddler to seek bail. According to Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the magistrate has summoned the investigation officer (IO) to testify on February 13th with a detailed report on the subject.

Previously, police apprehended a man on suspicion of scamming BISP beneficiaries by using fake fingerprints. In the FIR, the police also implicated his siblings and relatives, including the two-year-old child. The suspect is being held in judicial custody, while the rest are considered fugitives.

Advocate Liaquat Ali Gabool, the boy’s father’s counsel, has voiced concerns over the police storming their residence to arrest the child and has urged the court to intervene against the police.

At the Jackson police station, an FIR has been filed under many sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 419 (cheating by personation), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using a forged document as real), 420 (cheating), and 34. (common intention).