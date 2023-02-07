Bookme Partners with Paymob’s Payments Platform During Cricket Season

Paymob – the leading financial services enabler in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENA-P) – and Bookme.pk – Pakistan’s largest e-ticketing platform – have announced a platform-wide partnership to drive seamless online ticket sales.

Paymob’s payments gateway is now fully integrated with Bookme.pk’s entire service portfolio, which includes bus, air, railway, events, hotels, tours, and cinema e-tickets.

In addition to this, Paymob is now the sole payment processor of Bookme.pk’s online sales during popular sporting events in the country.

Fawad Abdul Kader, Paymob’s Country Manager in Pakistan, commented, ”We are thrilled to partner with Bookme.pk as it echoes our mission to deliver faster and more agile digital payments across Pakistan to fuel growth in today’s digital economy.”

“This groundbreaking alliance furthers our reach to more customers across multiple geographies and gives them the opportunity to experience our service over a variety of online purchases,” he added.

The giant e-ticketing aggregator, Bookme.pk, forecasts millions of transactions during the upcoming festive season through its website.

Sports enthusiasts can now purchase tickets via the Bookme.pk website with a single click using cards, account transfers, and digital wallets.

Paymob will complement this seamless experience with a swift settlement of funds through its secure gateway for Bookme.pk’s new and returning customers.

Faizan Aslam, CEO & Founder, Bookme.pk, said, “Both Paymob and Bookme.pk share a similar vision – to transform the digital ecosystem in Pakistan.”

“Together, we are well on our way to catering to our consumers in every way possible by doing away with traditional long queues for ticket sales and by providing a smooth and frictionless digital payments infrastructure,” he added.

The first quarter of 2023 is expected to be particularly festive in Pakistan with a popular sports series, Ramzan and Eid in quick succession.

Adventure-seekers, travelers, and sports enthusiasts across the country, especially in smaller markets, will have access to different formats of entertainment and be able to pay conveniently through multiple payment methods.

Since its inception, Paymob has been committed to enabling merchants to accept payments customized to meet their unique business needs.

Paymob makes the process of growing a business in the digital economy simple, seamless, and agile, by delivering the most innovative financial technology products to merchants of all sizes.

This partnership with Bookme.pk furthers Paymob’s goal of developing an expansive merchant network across Pakistan while serving as the country’s most secure, trusted, and comprehensive payment infrastructure.