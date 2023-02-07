Federal Ministers and Bureaucrats to Donate Salaries to Turkey Earthquake Victims

In a show of solidarity and support, the Federal Cabinet has taken a unanimous decision to aid the victims of the devastating earthquake that recently struck Turkey by donating their one month’s salary.

According to reports, the officials, ranging from grades 18 to 22 within the federal government, will be donating one day’s salary to a relief fund established specifically for this purpose.

The establishment of this fund was announced by Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif, who issued a statement calling on all Pakistanis to actively donate to the fund.

The PM stated that in these trying times, it is crucial for the country to stand with their Turkish brothers and sisters and that Pakistan will not abandon them in their hour of need.

This move by the Federal Cabinet demonstrates the strong bonds of friendship and compassion that exist between the two nations. The people of Turkey are facing a catastrophic loss, and the generosity of the Pakistani government will help bring comfort and support to those affected by the disaster.

It is hoped that this effort will inspire others to join in and contribute to the relief fund so that together, the international community can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by this tragedy.