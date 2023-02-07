Pakitan Railways to Launch Booking and Travel Assist App

Pakistan Railways is gearing up to launch the Railway Automated Booking & Travel Assistance (RABTA) application to enhance its operations, according to reports. The Federal Railways Minister inked a joint venture agreement with two Chinese companies to boost efficiency via the use of information technology (IT).

The RABTA app is being launched as a result of this partnership, allowing travelers to buy tickets, cabs, meals, and lodgings.

The Railways Minister indicated that the application will charge an additional Rs. 9 per train ticket, while discussions with the government about an excise fee on air tickets are underway. The app also allows users to book shipments and follow train schedules.

The app is available on a revenue-sharing arrangement with China and is seen as a significant step in upgrading the Railways’ operations.

Meanwhile, because of the recent spike in petroleum prices, Pakistan Railways raised train tariffs by 8% on 1 February, except for the Green Line. As per a Railways spokesperson, the fare rise was necessary since the latest diesel price was costing the department Rs. 10 million daily.