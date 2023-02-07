Lahore Qalandars Announce Date for Kit and Anthem Reveal

Lahore Qalandars will unveil their official kit as well as the team’s anthem in a musical night event on 9th February.

Lahore Qalandars have announced their plans to reveal the official kit and anthem for the upcoming Pakistan Super League Season 8. The event, named Qalandars Night, will take place on February 9th at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, commencing at 7 PM.

The event promises to be an exciting experience for fans as it will feature the launch of the franchise’s new kit, anthem, and Qalandars City. Although the official kit has not been revealed yet, fans were treated to a sneak peek of the practice kit which was seen earlier in the franchise’s practice session. Lahore Qalandars’ event is highly anticipated by fans, as the franchise has set high expectations for this upcoming season.

With the unveiling of its new kit and anthem, the Qalandars Night promises to add to the already electric atmosphere of the PSL 8, which is set to begin on February 13th, 2023 in Multan.

Lahore Qalandars, being the defending champions will look to build on their success from last year to retain the trophy as they play their first match against the runners-up of PSL 7, Multan Sultans.

