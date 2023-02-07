Star-Studded Artist Line-up Revealed for PSL 8 Anthem

According to reports, the artist line-up for the much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 anthem has been revealed. The anthem will be sung by three highly talented artists which include Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi, while the music will be produced by Abdullah Siddiqui.

The anthem for PSL 8 is set to be released in the coming days with the tournament just under a week away. Reportedly, the anthem was initially set to be sung by Ali Sethi, but he was removed from the project once his father, Najam Sethi, assumed the role of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

Asim Azhar was a part of the PSL 6 anthem, Tayyar Ho, alongside Arif Lohar, Ali Azmat, and Haroon. The other two artists will feature in the PSL anthem for the first time. As for Abdullah Siddiqui, this will be his second stint in a row as the music producer for the PSL anthem. Siddiqui was the producer for the highly-appreciated PSL 7 anthem, Aagay Dekh.

Shae Gill rose to fame last year with her debut in season 14 of Coke Studio. Her song, Pasoori, along with Ali Sethi, was one of the most popular songs in the country and it transcended boundaries as it ranked highly on the global charts as well.

Faris Shafi is one of the most highly regarded rappers in Desi Hip-Hop currently. He was also a part of Coke Studio season 14 where he feature twice, once with his sister, Meesha Shafi in ‘Muaziz Saarif‘ and the other one alongside Karakoram and Talha Anjum in ‘Yeh Dunya‘.

The final date of the anthem release has not yet been released by the PSL management.

