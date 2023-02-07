Shadab Khan Credits His Rise to Stardom to PSL

Shadab Khan believes that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has played a significant role in his growth and development as a cricketer.

Shadab stated that he entered PSL as an emerging player, but it provided him with an opportunity that increased his confidence, and he is now in the Platinum Category.

ALSO READ Here are Official PSL 8 Live Streaming Platforms and TV Channels

The Islamabad United captain stated that he initially believed he could only be a good domestic player, but the PSL encouraged him to believe in himself.

Shadab added that the first time he faced Sri Lankan batter, Kumar Sangakkara, in the PSL and gave him a tough time was the turning point in his career.

“It was the PSL that provided me with the chance to demonstrate my captaincy and batting abilities with performances and establish myself as a cricketer,” he added.

ALSO READ Ashwin Says Pakistan Should Change Asia Cup Venue If They Want India to Participate

The all-rounder went on to say that cricket not only requires skills but also mental toughness and that the PSL enabled him to identify and trust his talent.

When comparing the PSL to other leagues, Shadab stated that all of the world’s greatest cricketers recognize that it has a higher standard of bowling than other leagues.

“When I am playing in PSL, I am more focused because I don’t want to lose to my teammates and close friends, otherwise they remind you the whole year with their teasing comments,” he concluded.