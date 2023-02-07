Lahore Qalandars Unveil Dazzling New Training Kit for PSL 8

Lahore Qalandars unveiled their training jersey for the PSL 8 as the players joined the practice camp.

Lahore Qalandars have revealed their new practice kit ahead of the PSL 8. The predominantly black kit features neon green accents, which is the team’s main color. The players were seen donning the new kit in a preparatory session before the start of the tournament.

The practice session featuring the new kit was documented on the team’s official Twitter account.

This new kit reveal has generated excitement among the team’s fans as they look forward to the unveiling of the official jersey. The franchise will showcase the playing kit for both home and away matches at a musical night event on February 9th.

Lahore Qalandars will begin their PSL 8 campaign on February 13th in Karachi facing off against Multan Sultans in the opening match.

